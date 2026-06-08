Chandbali: A 55-yearold man allegedly died of heatstroke in Bhadrak district Sunday, marking the first suspected heat-related death of the season in the area.

The deceased, identified as Bailochan Das of Nuagaon village under Bhuinpur panchayat in Chandbali block, reportedly collapsed near the vegetable market at Hatapadi around 11 am.

Local residents rushed him to the Chandbali Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

Hospital sources said prolonged exposure to extreme heat and soaring temperatures is suspected to have caused the heatstroke that proved fatal.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents as the region continues to reel under intense summer conditions.

With the heatwave persisting, the district administration and health authorities have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary.

Residents have also been urged to stay hydrated, drink sufficient water and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the scorching heat.