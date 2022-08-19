Berhampur: Cyber criminals have again defrauded a person of Rs 99,000 from his bank account on the pretext of collecting outstanding energy bills in Silk city, police said Thursday. The duped man was identified as TK Prasad, a resident of a private apartment near Budhi Thakurani temple under Bada Bazaar police limits in the city. The matter came to the fore after Prasad lodged a written complaint at the Cyber Police Station. The fraudsters first took Rs 10 from his account and later withdrew Rs 99,600 from his bank account. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Reports said, Prasad received a message on WhatsApp where an unknown person had asked him to contact on a number, August 8. Prasad called the number and talked to the person who identified himself as a staff of the power distribution company. He asked him to deposit his outstanding energy bill by 9pm the same night failing which his power supply will be disconnected. The caller also asked him to deposit the money online and sent him a link for the purpose.

Later, he clicked on the link and sent Rs 10 as initial amount to the number via digital payment app GooglePay. Soon after, messages flashed on his mobile phone and he found that a total of Rs 99, 600 had been withdrawn from his account in four phases. He realised that he had been defrauded and informed the bank authorities and later lodged a complaint in the Cyber Police Station.