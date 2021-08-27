Patna: A man miraculously escaped after falling under a superfast train as he rushed to board it at Bihar’s Buxar railway station Friday, officials said.

The passenger, named Ram Kumar, was travelling to his home district Samastipur on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Superfast Express, and had stepped down when it stopped at Buxar to get something to eat.

As the train only had a two minute stoppage there, it started to move before he had At this, Ram Kumar ran towards the train, but failed to get a grip on the coach handle and fell under it. However, he managed to huddle down until the train crossed over him.

Shocked eyewitnesses were relieved after they saw he was alive. He was pulled up from the tracks and given preliminary treatment.

According to a RPF official, the victim escaped with minor scratches.

“The passenger is a native of Bihar’s Samastipur district. He has received minor injuries. We have given preliminary treatment and sent him to another train bound to Hajipur. The victim will go from Hajipur to Samastipur either by another train or by bus,” RPF official R.P. Sharma said.