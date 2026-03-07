Koraput: Railway police recovered the body of a young man from the Hirakhand Express at Koraput railway station Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Das of Nayabazar in the Kantilo area of Cuttack district. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to sources, Das was working for a private company in Tikiri area of Rayagada district. He was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Tikiri by the Hirakhand Express Thursday when he is suspected to have suffered a heart attack and died during the journey.

On arrival of the train at Koraput station, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and seized the body.

A railway doctor later declared the youth dead, said GRP officer-in-charge Santoshi Mahanta. A case (2/2026) has been registered at the GRP police station.

Assistant sub-inspector Amar Sethi has begun an investigation. The body has been sent to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput for post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, police said.