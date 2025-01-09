Phulbani: A special POCSO court here Wednesday convicted a man for raping a minor girl in 2020 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). The judge Rajesh Dash also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict identified as Suratha Behera, a resident of Town police station area in Phulbani. In default the convict has to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment, the judge observed while delivering the order. The judge also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor. Another accused in this case identified as Agasti Behera is still absconding, Special Public Prosecutor Asim Praharaj, pleading the case for the state government said. The judge pronounced the order after examining the statements recorded by 11 witnesses and going through the medical examination report and police charge sheet in the case, the SPP said.

According to the case diary, the incident took place November 28, 2020, when the survivor, a minor was going to her friend’s house near ITI park under Town police limits to do her homework. The convict Suratha along with Agasti who were known to the victim gave her a lift on a bike promising her to drop at her friend’s house. However, instead of dropping her at her friend’s house they forcibly took her to a nearby forest. Despite fervent requests, Suratha raped the girl while Agasti helped him in committing the act. After committing the heinous act, they threatened her not to disclose the matter before others and dropped her near the ITI Park. The minor girl later mustered courage and disclosed the matter to her grandmother December 24, 2020.

On being informed, the father of the survivor lodged a written complaint at Town police station. Acting on the complaint police registered a case (No 166/20) and arrested both the accused before producing them in the court. However, Agasti has been absconding after his release from jail on a bail bond.