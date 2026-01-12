Baripada: A special POCSO court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl.

POCSO court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak held 20-year-old Bulu Mukhi guilty of raping the minor at a village within Suliapada police station limits June 3, 2025.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict and directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to the survivor, Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik said.

According to officials, the accused took the girl to a river for bathing and raped her.

Following the incident, the girl’s mother lodged an FIR, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS.

The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, seven witnesses and medical report, Pattnaik said.