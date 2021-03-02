Cuttack: A special POCSO court Tuesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor daughter in 2018.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict. Non-payment of the penalty would invite additional imprisonment for two years.

The court has asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

As per the court proceedings, the convict, a resident of Nayagarh district, along with his family was staying in Cuttack. Due to some domestic dispute, the convict’s wife along with their two sons had moved to her parents’ house.

She, however, left their minor daughter, a Class X student, with her husband. The convict, a habitual drunkard, had raped his daughter several times which resulted in her pregnancy.

A complaint in this regard was filed in Markat Nagar police station.