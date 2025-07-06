Bhubaneswar: In a proactive measure to prevent waterborne and vector-borne diseases, the state government has launched a special state-wide disinfection and cleanliness drive, with a focus on high-risk districts.

The initiative is being carried out jointly by the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water.

The week-long campaign, continuing till July 11, will cover all villages, health facilities, public spaces, drinking water sources, and commonly used water bodies.

On the first day itself, the state disinfected 55,009 tube wells, 77,334 dug wells, 98,009 piped water supply points, 4,823 overhead tanks and sumps, and 1,120 other water sources such as ponds and streams.

Additionally, 4,436 health facilities underwent deep cleaning, 10,251 OT water samples were tested for quality, and 5,18,413 ORS packets along with 7,47,836 halazone tablets were distributed.

Over 12,155 villages and hamlets completed local cleanliness drives on the same day.

PRI members, village communities, local leaders, and grassroots volunteers are actively participating to protect public health and curb seasonal outbreaks.

To ensure effective execution and monitoring, 18 special drive teams comprising senior officers have been deployed.

Each officer is assigned two districts for field-level supervision, focusing on the prevention of acute diarrheal diseases, malaria, and dengue.

A standardised, checklist-based approach is being used to ensure uniform implementation and accountability in public health interventions across all districts, official sources said.

PNN