Amethi: A case has been registered against six people, including the in-laws of a woman who was given an instant triple talaq by her husband here, police said Wednesday.

The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married to Mohammad Muslim last year. The couple has a son, the police said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC, Dowry Act and Muslim Mahila Vivah Adhikar Sanrakshan Adhiniyam 2019 (Muslim Woman Marriage Right Preservation Act, 2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Yadav said.

PTI