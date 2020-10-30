Anandpur: In a tragic road mishap, a man and his grandson were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on NH-20 near Barpada Square under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kirtan Nath and his grandson Keshav, residents of Haripur village.

According to an eyewitness, Kirtan and Keshav were going somewhere on a motorcycle. As they were nearing Barpada Chowk, a speeding 10-wheeler truck rear-ended their motorcycle throwing both the rider and pillion rider onto the road. They were crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Local people rescued the duo and rushed them to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital. The doctors, however, declared them brought dead.

Local people thronged the spot and demanded action against the driver and compensation to the bereaved family. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

A detailed investigation is underway.

