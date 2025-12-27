Chhendipada: Police arrested a man for allegedly hacking a bull with an axe in Kanloi village under Bagadia police station in Angul district Friday.

The accused was identified as Padmalochan Palai, a resident of Kanloi village, police said.

According to preliminary information, a bull had been roaming in the village for several days and reportedly entered Palai’s courtyard, damaging and feeding on crops.

Angered by the repeated intrusion, Palai struck the animal on its back with an axe, causing serious injuries to it.

The injured bull collapsed near the village square, triggering outrage among villagers.

Residents reported the incident to the Bagadia police. Police arrested the accused and seized the axe used in the attack.

An investigation is underway.