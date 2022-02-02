At present, no one can think of having eight wives and all residing in one house? You might feel jealous and think it is impossible, but there is a man named Ong Dam Sorot in Thailand, who is enjoying all of it. Ong has eight wives and they all live together.

According to a report, Ong Dam Sorot is a tattoo artist by profession. He shot to fame after appearing on a TV show. Actually, Ong narrated the story in the show. The video has been viewed by more than three million times on YouTube, the report said.

He said that his wives get along with each other quite well and all of them share a “harmonious family relationship together.”

He told that he met his first wife Nong Sprite at a friend’s wedding, second wife Nong L in the market. Third wife in the hospital. Fourth wife was found on Instagram, fifth wife on Facebook and sixth wife on Tiktok. He had met his seventh wife while going to the temple with his mother and last one he met while holidaying in Pattaya.

According to the report, Ong’s wives are also very happy with him. All his wives agreed that Ong is very caring and takes great care of them, behaves well and there is no question of rife.

When asked why the women chose to marry a man who was already married, all women agreed that they fell “madly in love with him,” the report said.

PNN