Berhampur: A man was arrested in Ganjam district Monday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marrying her and forcibly terminating her pregnancy.

The 22-year-old accused was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with the police during the day, Aska police station inspector PK Sahoo said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the man had raped her several times since 2019 after promising to marry her.

The last time he had allegedly sexually exploited her inside a shrub on the bank of a river was February 30 this year, the woman said.

When she became pregnant, the person terminated her pregnancy by administering some medicines and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police, the woman said in the complaint.

The woman had come in contact with the man in 2018 and he used to frequently visit her residence as a neighbour, police said.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint and started an investigation,” Sahoo said.

A medical examination of the accused and the victim has been conducted, he said.