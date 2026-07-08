Bhadrak: Odisha police arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor niece in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, an officer said Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Sinu Murmu (44), a native of Bhadrak town police station area. He was arrested Tuesday night after the victim’s family lodged a complaint, the officer said.

According to the police, Murmu allegedly raped the minor twice in the past few days while taking advantage of the victim’s family’s absence.

Inspector in charge (IIC) of Bhadrak Town Police, Pravanshi Mishra, said the victim’s parents work in Duburi. They left their 14-year-old daughter at home with her uncle.

The uncle raped her twice while her parents were absent. The incident came to light only when the victim told her parents about the offence after they returned home, he said.

Following this, the victim and her family reported the matter to the Bhadrak town police. The police registered a case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the IIC said.

Police have also conducted the medical examination of the victim and recorded her statement. Besides, legal procedures have been initiated to forward the accused to the court Wednesday, he said.

PTI