Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Wednesday launched the e-Zero FIR system for cyber financial fraud cases, aiming to speed up case registration, improve police response and enhance the chances of preventing further financial losses.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania launched the system, describing it as a step towards technology-driven, transparent and citizen-centric policing amid the rise in cyber-enabled financial crimes.

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has integrated the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 with Odisha’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), enabling the automatic generation of e-Zero FIR requests for eligible cyber financial fraud complaints, irrespective of jurisdiction, officials said.

Under the system, complaints involving cyber financial frauds of Rs 10 lakh or more, reported through the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930, will automatically generate an e-Zero FIR request in CCTNS and be routed to the Cyber Police Station of the Crime Branch, they added.

Based on the facts and merits of each case, the Cyber Police Station may register a regular FIR and investigate the matter, transfer the complaint to the jurisdictional Cyber Police Station, register a Zero FIR and transfer it to the competent territorial Cyber Crime Police Station, link the complaint with an already registered FIR, or close the request if the prescribed criteria are not met, the officials informed.

According to Odisha Police, the integration eliminates duplicate data entry, enables faster case registration, facilitates seamless information sharing among law enforcement agencies and allows complainants to track the status of their complaints more efficiently.

Speaking at the launch, Khurania said Odisha Police remains committed to strengthening cybercrime response mechanisms through technology and providing timely, transparent and citizen-friendly policing. He urged citizens to report cyber financial frauds immediately through the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 to enable prompt police action and improve the chances of recovering defrauded money.

PNN