Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of sexually assaulting his live-in partner in the state capital Bhubaneswar, police said.

The incident took place at a rented house in Buddhanagar area under the jurisdiction of Laxmisagar police station.

“We have arrested the accused man based on a complaint filed by his 28-year-old live-in partner,” Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told PTI.

The police action followed the woman’s complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her without her consent.

The police nabbed the accused from Bada Bazaar area in Berhampur city.

He will be brought to Bhubaneswar and produced in a court.

Meanwhile, the survivor underwent a medical examination, and her statement was formally recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.