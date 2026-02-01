Keonjhar: A man, who was involved in a bank robbery case in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, was injured after he was shot in the leg during an encounter with police in a forest, an officer said Sunday.

The injured accused person has been identified as Sipu Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was hiding in the Tankra jungle on the Odisha-Jharkhand border, police said.

Seeing the police team approaching, Sipu Kumar first opened fire. He got injured when the police retaliated, the officer said.

He has been admitted to Barbil hospital, and a country-made gun has been seized from his possession, the police officer said.

According to the police, Sipu Kumar was involved in the robbery of a bank branch in the Barbil area last month. While three accused persons were arrested earlier, Kumar was absconding.

He was also involved in cases of murder, armed robbery and theft. Many cases have been registered against him in various police stations across Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand as well, the police said.