Baliapal: A man was arrested and sent to jail Wednesday after allegedly attempting to kill his wife by pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze at her parents’ house at Narayanpur village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district, Tuesday night.

The woman’s father, mother and brother were injured while trying to rescue her, police said. Police said Rajendra Samantaray had married off his daughter, Jogamaya Samantaray, to Karunakar Kabi of Manatri village in the Soro area about seven years ago.

The couple has two children. However, frequent quarrels had been reported between them. Unable to bear the alleged harassment by her husband, Jogamaya had sought legal recourse and returned to her parental house about a month ago.

Karunakar allegedly reached his in-laws’ house Tuesday night and got into a quarrel. Jogamaya alleged that he poured petrol on her and tried to set her on fire.

Family members intervened, during which her father, mother and brother sustained burn injuries.

The injured were first admitted to Pratappur Community Health Centre (CHC).

Police said the father suffered nearly 40 per cent burn injuries and was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital for advanced treatment.

The condition of the other injured family members was reported to be stable.

Locals overpowered Karunakar and handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint lodged by Jogamaya, Baliapal police registered a case (88/26) and arrested Karunakar.

He was produced before a court that rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

Further investigation is underway.