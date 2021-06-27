Jharsuguda: A miscreant Sunday killed former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University Dhrubaraj Nayak by attacking him with an axe in Jharsuguda.

According to a source, the accused man attacked the former VC after entering into Nayak’s residence at Sargiguda locality in the district at around 11.30 in the morning. The accused, who was in an inebriated condition, demanded Rs 100, which was opposed by Nayak.

Within a few moments, the miscreant turned violent and suddenly attacked Nayak with the sharp weapon. He fled from the VC’s residence soon after committing the crime, the source added.

“The miscreant had entered into the bedroom of the house. My brother was not present at home during that time. Later, when my brother confronted the man for trespassing into the residence, the man attacked him,” the deceased man’s brother Arjun Nayak said.

Nayak, who sustained grievous injuries in the attack, was rescued by his family members from a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Jharsuguda district for treatment. However, doctors at the healthcare facility declared him ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, Laikera police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

PNN