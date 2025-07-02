Berhampur: A man allegedly killed his lover after inviting her to a lodge in Odisha’s Berhampur town and later surrendered to police, officials said Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Kumari Moharana, while the accused is Abhaya Kumar Moharana (24), a resident of Lanjipalli area in Berhampur, police said.

According to police, Abhaya checked into a lodge near the New Bus Stand around 11.30am Tuesday. Priya arrived a little later. The couple spent some time together before Abhaya allegedly stabbed her multiple times around 3 pm, resulting in her death.

Following the incident, the accused went to City Hospital for treatment of an injury on his hand. From there, he went to Gosaninuagaon police station and surrendered, police said.

Police suspect that Abhaya killed his girlfriend following an argument over their marriage.

“The accused has been arrested. We are investigating the reason. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination,” Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

He said that a preliminary inquiry revealed the couple had gone to the same lodge thrice. “We are investigating the matter,” the SP added.

PTI