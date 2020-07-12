Khaira: A man killed himself on live video Saturday at Mituani village under Sarugaon panchayat of Khaira block in Balasore.

The 12-minute video went viral within a few minutes. A police team led by Khaira police station sub-inspector Ashwini Behera reached the village Saturday evening, brought down the body and sent it for postmortem.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Pitambar Lenka.

A source in the village said Pitambar’s wife had passed away a year ago. While he was working somewhere outside the district, his two children were staying at their uncle’s house.

Pitambar had returned home before the announcement of nationwide lockdown. Saturday, he put his mobile phone on live mode, made a noose and killed self. The lifeless body was seen hanging moments later.

Pitambar’s sister Jayanti Rout has lodged an FIR with the police.

While it is being said that the man took to the extreme step after being cheated in love, police have launched an investigation taking various angles into consideration.

