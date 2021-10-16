Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed his widowed sister-in-law and chopped her body into two parts before dumping it in a river. While the incident occurred Thursday night, the matter came to the fore Saturday morning after the woman’s body parts were spotted floating in the river.

The heinous incident has been reported from Amarang village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district. The deceased has been identified as Surathi Nayak (50), sister-in-law of the accused Shatrughan Nayak.

Immediately after spotting the lower part of the woman’s body floating in the river, the villagers informed the police. Later, the police reached the spot and recovered the body parts from the water.

According to a source, Surathi had been living alone after her husband’s death and marriage of her two daughters. However, her husband’s elder brother Shatrughan Nayak often created nuisance and quarreled with her over some various family issues.

Thursday night was no different. She had gone to a neighbour’s house to watch TV. Shatrughan reached there and picked up a quarrel with her. Later, he dragged her out of the house and took to the riverside where he cut her in half and later dumped the body parts in the river before fleeing the spot.

The police have recovered body parts and sent them for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab Shatrughan, who has been absconding since the crime came to the light.

PNN