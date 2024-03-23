Berhampur: The District and Sessions Court, Ganjam Wednesday convicted a man for murdering his wife in 2022 and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Apart from the sentence, Judge Rupashree Chowdhury also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict. In default, the convict Narayan Sahu has to undergo an additional nine months of rigorous imprisonment (RI), the judge ordered.

As per the case diary, the incident took place December 17, 2022. Narayan, a resident of Juragaon under Patapur police limits in Ganjam district, used to fight with his wife Jayanti Sahu frequently over petty issues. An argument broke out between them on the fateful day following which Narayan allegedly killed Jayanti and threw her body to a vegetable farm behind their residence. After getting the news, Cheru Sahu, the deceased’s brother, complained to Patapur police station alleging that his sister was murdered by his brother-in-law.

Acting on the complaint, police seized the body and registered a murder case (No458/22). Police arrested Narayan and forwarded him to court. Later the then Patapur PS IIC, Sabyasachi Malla submitted the charge sheet in court. Since his arrest, Narayan was lodged in a jail as an under-trial prisoner (UTP). The judge pronounced the verdict after hearing from 10 witnesses and going through the investigation report. Cadre public prosecutor Trilochan Parida was pleading the case from the government’s side.