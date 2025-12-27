Bissamkatak: In one of the fastest murder trial disposals in Rayagada district, the Bissamkatak Additional District and Sessions Court Friday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment within 71 days since the crime was committed.

The court also slapped a fine on the accused, identified as Kuni Lohar, after finding him guilty of murder. The verdict is being described as the quickest conviction in the district’s judicial history.

According to case records, the murder took place October 14, 2025, under the jurisdiction of the Bissamkatak police station.

A case (153/25) was registered the following day.

Police completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet within 20 days.

After a swift trial, the court pronounced its judgment convicting the accused Friday.

The investigation was led by Bissamkatak police station Inspector-in-Charge Suryachandra Padhi.

The prosecution was conducted by Additional Public Prosecutor Prashant Kumar Rath, while the overall proceedings were supervised by Sub-Divisional Public Prosecutor Ajit Pattnaik.

Speaking after the verdict, Rath said he had only performed his duty and credited the success of the case to the Rayagada SP, the Bissamkatak police team and the district prosecution machinery.