Berhampur: A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a marriage procession in Odisha’s Ganjam district over playing a particular music demanded by him, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Jena (25), the younger brother of the groom, Rinku Jena. The incident took place at Balighai village under Polasara police station limits Saturday night, allegedly over the playing of a particular music in the marriage procession, police said.

According to police, initially, an altercation began between the deceased and a member of the band party, which was engaged in playing music in the marriage procession. When the band party members refused to oblige Akash, he allegedly slapped one of the members of the band party.

Later, police said, the band party people called their friends, who attacked Akash Jena and stabbed him in the belly. He was first rushed to the community health centre (CHC), Polasara and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, here.

Jena, however, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, said police.

Kaushik Majhi, inspector-in-charge of Polasara police station, said no arrest was made so far in the incident. The police, however, detained several persons who were present in the wedding procession for questioning, after registering a murder case. “We have identified the accused persons, and they will be arrested soon,” he said.

Rinku’s marriage was, however, solemnised peacefully, police said.