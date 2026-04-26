Kendrapara: Burnt body of a newly married woman was found near her house in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Sunday.

Family members alleged that her in-laws “killed her after setting her on fire using kerosene.”

The victim, identified as Tapoi Mandal (28), was found dead near her house in Benakanda village under Tantiapala Marine police limits of Mahakalpada block. Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation.

Tantiapala Marine police station officer Rati Ranjan Nayak said a police team has been deployed at the scene and further action will be taken after the investigation. A scientific team has also reached the spot to assist in the probe.