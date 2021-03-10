Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his niece to death, accusing her of ‘cheating’ on him. The accused, Vineet, a resident of a village in the Dibairpur area here, was allegedly having an affair with his niece, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the woman, a mother of two, had left her in-laws’ home February 14 and was staying with a relative. The relative was facing constant pressure from the woman’s in-laws and other family members.

On March 7, the relative sent back the woman to her in-laws. It was also decided that the two would end their affair, the SSP said. Vineet was sent to Meerut to stay at his sister’s house.

However, Vineet returned Monday night and stabbed his niece multiple times, accusing her of cheating him. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died during treatment, the SSP said.

According to sources, Vineet was in a relationship with the niece since the past few years and their families were extremely angry over this. The niece was married off but the two continued with their relationship.

Of late, however, the niece wanted to end the relationship and had stopped meeting Vineet which angered him.