Dhenkanal: A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his father Sunday following a long-standing family dispute at Kampulei village under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district, police said.

The victim was identified as Khirod Sahu, and the accused as Bibhuti Sahu, 55.

Bibhuti attacked Khirod after an argument that ensued over property disputes.

Police said Sahu had frequent quarrels with his first wife’s family over land.

After marrying for the second time, conflicts within the family reportedly intensified.

Meanwhile, Sahu allegedly returned home intoxicated and began abusing family members Saturday night.

Khirod, the son from the first marriage, objected, leading to a scuffle in which Sahu allegedly threw a brick at Khirod, which hit his waist and left him seriously injured. Khirod informed the police the same night and lodged a complaint against his father at Kankadahad PS Sunday morning.

His sister, Priyanka, later alleged that police did not treat the complaint with urgency. When Khirod returned home from the police station, Sahu stabbed Khirod in the stomach.

Family members rushed Khirod to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime but was later arrested from the same village, police said.

Kankadahad IIC Kalpana Behera said the dispute stemmed from land issues and family discord.

She added that while the accused has been arrested, a murder case is yet to be registered, as a complaint is awaited.

The victim’s mother, Rashmita, and sister, Priyanka, demanded capital punishment for the accused.