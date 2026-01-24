Pattamundai: A woman and her toddler daughter narrowly escaped an alleged attempt by her father-in-law to burn them alive for giving birth to a girl child in Kendrapara district, police said Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night in Damarapur village under Pattamundai rural police station limits.

Police registered a case and detained the accused father-in-law for questioning.

According to the complaint, the accused Prafulla Ray allegedly poured petrol on his daughter-in-law, Sasmita Das and her toddler daughter while they were sleeping and set the bed on fire.

The flames spread rapidly, forcing the woman to flee the house with her daughter and spend the night outside. Villagers later doused the fire, but household belongings were reduced to ashes.

Sasmita, accompanied by her relatives, lodged a written complaint at Pattamundai rural police station Friday.

Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police said Sasmita was married eight years ago to Susanta Ray of Damarapur village.

She alleged that she had been subjected to prolonged physical and mental harassment by her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law due to the birth of a girl child instead of a son.

She further claimed that hostility intensified after the delivery, and that she had earlier been left alone in the hospital for nearly two months following childbirth.

On the night of the incident, she said she managed to escape in darkness and confusion, but was assaulted when she attempted to re-enter the house to rescue her baby.

Pattamundai rural police station IIC Srikanta Barik said the accused has been detained and all aspects of the case are being investigated.

“Appropriate legal action will be taken after completion of the inquiry,” he said.

The accused family members have denied the allegations. Further investigation is underway.