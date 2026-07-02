Brahmapur: Odisha Police Thursday arrested a man, his wife and son for allegedly hacking to death one of his relatives over a family dispute, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place near Pilipada under Gangapur police station limits of the district Wednesday, and the deceased was identified as Bhasi Pradhan, 55, of Palakasandha village.

The accused persons have been identified as Murali Pradhan (48), his wife Bini (45) and son Prince (20) of the same village, said the police.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bhanjanagar, said the family members of the deceased allegedly raised objections to the visit of Murali’s daughter and her husband to his house as she had married into another caste. Over the issue, there was a quarrel between the two families three days ago, he said.

When the deceased had been to the nearby field for goat grazing along with her son Hina Pradhan, 22, the accused persons together attacked the deceased and her son with an axe, knife and bamboo sticks, according to the police.

While the woman died, her son sustained critical injuries. He was undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The weapons used to kill the woman were seized, they stated.