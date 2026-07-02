Balikuda: A Class VIII student was injured in an alleged knife attack by a classmate at Malpur Upper Primary School under Arilo panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district Wednesday, raising concerns over safety on school campuses.

The incident occurred shortly after the morning assembly when the accused student allegedly attacked the victim on the neck with a knife. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

The injured student sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital, where he received treatment. Headmistress Banita Das said a detailed statement on the incident would be issued later.

Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) Prakash Sethy said he was attending a training programme when the incident occurred and was informed by the headmistress over the phone. He said further details would be available after a complete assessment Thursday.

Balikuda police station Inspector-in-Charge Kabuli Barik said no formal complaint had been lodged as of the filing of this report. He said police would launch an investigation upon receiving a complaint.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and local residents over how a student managed to bring a knife onto the school campus. They have demanded a thorough inquiry, appropriate action against those responsible and stricter security measures to ensure students’ safety.