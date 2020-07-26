Mumbai: Real life hero Sonu Sood isn’t done yet. After sending millions of migrant workers safely to their homes, he has now turned hero for yet another family. This time, it is not for a migrant worker, but for a farmer.

A video of a farmer, who had to employ his daughters on his field after being left with no money to rent bulls went viral on social media. The girls would plough the fields while their father and mother helped them.

“Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn’t have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh,” read the caption on the video.

Luckily, Sonu Sood saw the video and guess what? He immediately decided to gift two bulls to the farmer. But, he changed his mind for the good and has now decided to gift a tractor the farmer’s family.

Sharing it, Sonu had written, “Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox. Let the girls focus on their education. Starting tomorrow, two oxen will plough his fields. Farmers are the pride of this nation.. Protect them,” he said.

By afternoon, he changed his mind and tweeted that he was sending the family a tractor instead. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox, they deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields stay blessed,” he even used the hashtag of a tractor company in his tweet.

Earlier this week, Sonu got as many as 1500 students out of Kyrgyzstan. SpiceJet worked with the actor to bring the kids back with nine charter flights. Sonu also launched an app to offer support to workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

He has come out with a free of cost online platform called Pravasi Rojgar, which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs.