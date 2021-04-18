Berhampur: In summer, mango trade usually gathers pace in Berhampur and other mango hubs of the state. However, this summer, mango market is in doldrums at Nilakantheswar in Berhampur due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Traders say, they would have been doing good business by this time, but the pandemic has paralysed the business completely.

Nearly 50 tonnes of mango are sold and sent to various parts of the state and other states through this market.

According to reports, some traders have started selling mangoes since April 1, but the business has slowed down in the current year. In south Odisha, the Nilakantheswar mango hub is one of the biggest ones. Traders import varieties of mangoes like Baiganpalli, Akhurasa, Nadia Amba, Kalambi and Subarnarekha, from Karnatak, Bangalore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Rajmuhandry.

From this market, mangoes are sent to Khurda, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Puri and Bolangir.

“The wholesale rate of the mango is Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg. Mango production has fallen this year. The demand may go up in coming days. But pandemic restrictions have been a problem,” said Prakash Chandra Gouda, secretary of the Amba Bazar Sangha.

Other traders said the mango market has been caught in a slump due to COVID-19 curbs. However, they hope that mango production will increase in next 10 to 15 days.

