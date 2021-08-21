Jagathsinghpur/Balikuda: Hundreds of people have encroached upon government land in coastal pockets like Balikuda, Erasama and Balikuda where they have been dong shrimp culture.

For a long time the prawn mafia has been ruling the roost while mangrove forests have been declining. The administration has decided to remove the prawn gherries.

It has given three months of time to the prawn gherri owners. In a bid to protect environment and regenerate forest along the coast, a decision was taken to plant trees after removal of prawn gherries.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by Rajnagar ACF, Kujang ranger officer, SDPO, Balikuda tehsildar and police officials. Jagatsinghpur is prone to natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

As mangrove forests keep on vanishing from the coast, the district administration and the forest department have woken up to the challenge and have determined to stop such illegal activities after five decades.

The administration had taken up steps to remove prawn gherries at Tentulibelari a few days ago, but the occupants and gherry owners had opposed it.

The administration has given them three-month time to leave the place so that plantation will be taken up. It was alleged that prawn gherries are adversely affecting the ecosystem in coastal areas.

For a long time, various outfits and environmentalists had been demanding removal of prawn gherries and encroachments of government and forest lands. According to the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act, it is illegal to set up prawn hatcheries.

However, violations are rampant. The prawn gherry owners earn in crores.

“People living around the farms are exposed to chemicals and antibiotics used in those firms. The hatcheries pose threat to the marine ecology,” said environmentalists Prawn gherries have mushroomed in 32 areas under Rajnagar forest division.

As per decision, mangroves will be generated at these places after prawn gherries were removed.

Meanwhile, officials of the revenue and forest departments will conduct a joint survey on the encroached land and eviction drive will be taken up in a phased manner.

Till date, the administration has identified encroachments on 1700 acres of land under Erasama and Balikuda tehsil. The administration has served 813 eviction notices. In two EI circles under Balikuda tehsil, 511 acres of land have been encroached for prawn gherries.

The administration has registered 223 cases against land encroachments.

