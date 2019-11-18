Mumbai: Actor Maniesh Paul has dubbed for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2.

“Its extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year,” Maniesh said.

Disney India had also roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas to dub for Elsa and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Anna in the Hindi version of the sequel. Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to character of Elsa in the Tamil version.

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu November 22.