Imphal: Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said.

The two youths – Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh – were handed over to Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police at Gamgiphai naka at around 5am, the officer said.

The two reached Imphal safely escorted by state police and Assam Rifles, police said.

“They are now in Imphal police station and completing certain formalities,” police said, adding “Their family members are also at the police station and the youths will be soon handed over to family members.”

The two victims September 27 had accompanied another youth N Johnson Singh who was appearing for SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi. However, they lost their way in Kangpokpi district. While Johnson was rescued by the army and handed over to the police, the two youths remained in the captivity of armed men.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media said, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi September 27 have been safely released.”

Singh said, “I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

A series of negotiations involving both central and state officials were involved in securing the release of the two youths, the official said.

The DGP had twice visited Kangpokpi district to secure their release, an official said.

PTI