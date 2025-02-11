Finally, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has resigned. He took an inordinately long time to step down as he was allowed to remain in power when the north-eastern state was literally burning with the worst ever clashes in recent times between ethnic groups. The resulting violence took a toll of 250 lives and displaced over 75,000 people from their homes, according to official sources. The resignation was long overdue. It took 21 months for Biren Singh to concede the demand made by some of his own party MLAs, people belonging to his majority ethnic Meitei group, and also the minority Kuki-Zomi. He remained unmoved after violence began in May 2023 and reprehensible rapes of Kuki women came to light a couple of months into the violence.

This is a sad reflection of the priority accorded by the Central leadership to this very important and sensitive region of the country. To the Kuki tribals especially, Singh was perceived to be the main culprit who allowed violence to continue on such a large scale and cause so much suffering. No one was in doubt that during the entire ethnic clashes, Singh acted in a partisan manner siding with his own Meitei community through many acts of omission and commission. These included a Suspension of Operations agreement only with Kuki insurgent groups while excluding the Meitei groups who had a free run in the state. The armed group belonging to the majority community was virtually allowed to loot arms of security personnel which were used to target the rival community. No credible attempt was made to recover the arms. He also proactively opposed the extension of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) to the Valley area dominated by Meiteis. It is because of his ineffective handling of the situation that the peace committees have not been able to even start their work. What is even worse, very limited action was taken on over 10,000 FIRs registered.

Throughout the period of violence, killings and rapes, the Centre acted in a nonchalant manner as if nothing serious had happened. Biren Singh was not upbraided by the Centre for his patent failure to handle the situation. It was then believed that the BJP could not rein in Singh for pitting the majority community against the minority since communal divide has been the cornerstone of the party’s policy.

There is speculation as to what has prompted Biren Singh to resign. The suddenness of the development could be attributed to the lack of confidence shown by the ruling party MLAs in Singh’s leadership and the possible no-confidence motion from the Opposition which was likely to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly being convened from 10 February. There are reports of BJP MLAs from the state convincing the party’s central leadership that the government would be toppled if the no-confidence motion was moved. The only honourable retreat left was Biren Singh’s resignation and a likely attempt to replace him with another leader so that the government survives.

However, this may not be the likely scenario since there is no other leader in the party’s state unit who commands respect of all the BJP MLAs. This is triggering speculation that imposition of President’s rule is the only choice left with the Centre. The next Assembly elections in Manipur are due in 2027. In this backdrop, it is not the loss of 100s of lives of citizens. The very idea of a democratic government implies the system will go all out to protect lives and properties of every single citizen. That core idea also has been a victim in the game of power grabbing. Corruption is not only limited to making money. When a government turns a deaf ear and remains unresponsive at the most critical times, thereby permitting shedding of blood of citizens, it is the biggest corruption that can ever be imagined.