Mumbai: Veteran actress Manisha Koirala revealed why she loves to travel and said that walking through a city feels much like getting to know the layers of a new friend.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself walking through the lanes of the UK dressed in a Burberry bomber jacket paired with denim. The actress completed her look with a black purse and glasses.

“Walking through a city feels much like getting to know the layers of a new friend. Each street reveals stories untold, every corner holds a memory waiting to be discovered,” Manisha wrote in the caption.

The actress said that exploring a city uncovers hidden gems and vibrant cultures.

She added: “Just as friendships deepen over shared experiences and conversations, exploring a city uncovers hidden gems and vibrant cultures. With every step, I find myself unravelling the beauty and complexity of both the place and the people within it.”

“Here’s to the journeys that shape us, whether through bustling streets or quiet moments of connection. #latepost #traveldiaries #uk #takemeback.”

Recently, the actress took her fitness game a notch higher as it is “health first” and said there’s nothing quite like the rush a workout brings and that every drop of sweat is a step closer to becoming stronger.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself along with her friends after a good workout. In the photograph, the actress is seen flaunting her biceps.

“There’s nothing quite like the rush a workout brings! The adrenaline surges, happy hormones flood in, and the pride that comes from breaking a sweat is truly priceless. Every drop of sweat is a step closer to a stronger me. Here’s to embracing the grind and celebrating every victory, big or small! #bff #gymmotivation #healthfirst,” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, the actress last essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ directed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show, which tells the story of the eponymous district in British India, marked the OTT debut of Bhansali with whom Manisha worked in ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’.

The show, which also stars names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal, has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.

IANS