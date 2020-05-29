Mumbai: Former ‘Miss World’ Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by UNICEF to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene. This information was given in a press release issued by the model’s team. Manushi Chillar will be promoting the need to educate girls about maintaining hygiene, the release said. She will also describe the importance of constructing adequate sanitation facilities. She will also talk about providing quick access to feminine hygiene products, the release added.

Her own project

Manushi, runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene ‘Project Shakti’. It works across several states in India. She said it is important to raise awareness on the critical issue.

Manushi’s official statement

“Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without it, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their periods. There still is silence and misinformation. We have come a long way but a lot still needs to be done,” Manushi said in the release.

“We all need to contribute towards raising awareness on this. I’m proud and honoured to be associated with UNICEF for this novel initiative. It aims at debunking misinformation, taboos and also raise awareness on this critical issue,” Manushi added.

May 28, is observed as the ‘World Menstrual Hygiene Day’. Manushi had participated in UNICEF global initiative called the ‘Red Dot Challenge’. It is a symbol adopted by the world body to depict menstrual cycle.

Acting career

Manushi is making her acting debut in with Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be playing the royal princess Sanyogita. A number of other projects are also in the pipeline. However, at present, shootings have been suspended as coronavirus stalks the entire country. Manushi however, is not worried.

Recently Manushi had said that more than any career saving human lives is more important. She said she is ready to contribute in any way in India’s fight against coronavirus.

Agencies