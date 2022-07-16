Malkangir: Heavy rain for the last few days has triggered flood in Motu area of this district with Saberi and Sileru rivers flowing above the danger mark. Many areas have been cut off from the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh along with other district-level officials held a review meeting on the flood situation here Friday.

Report said other rivers and creeks in the district have been filed with water due to incessant rains. It is said that the flood situation in Motu area has arisen from the reverse flow of water from Polavaram project. Godavari river in neighboring Andhra Pradesh is flowing at 68 ft against the danger mark at 53 ft. According to reports, among seven blocks, Korukunda has recorded the highest rainfall. Malkangiri recorded 34.4mm rainfall; Mathili 22mm; Khairiput 36mm; Chitrakonda 42mm; Kalimela 20mm and Padia 31.2mm. It was learnt that reverse flow of water from Polavaram has prevented draining out of floodwater from Sileru and Saberi rivers, thus leading to flood in Motu area. Charibanchaa, Binayakpur, Alma and Muraliguda villages remained cut off from the rest of the world for the last two days. Hundreds of people in Mugi point and Puruna Motu have been marooned in the water.

Meanwhile, the administration has rescued 11 families from flood-hit areas. They are being provided with dry and cooked food. It is seen that floodwater is slowly receding in Motu area as rescue operation is being carried out with boats. Floodwater flows at a height of 6 ft on NH-326 near Lilipaka village for the last five days, disrupting vehicular movement between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Hundreds of trucks were stranded on the outskirts of Motu. Rivers like Potteru and Kankurukonda were flowing above the danger mark Thursday. Riparian pockets have been affected by floods as rains continue to lash these areas. Due to rain, all schools in the district have been declared closed.