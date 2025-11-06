Malkangiri: Security forces unearthed an arms manufacturing unit run by Maoists along the Odisha–Chhattisgarh border and seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons and materials, officials said Wednesday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out in Gamgunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, during an anti-Maoist drive. Acting on intelligence inputs, security personnel raided the site and discovered an arms factory allegedly operated by Maoists to produce weapons for attacks against security forces.

During the raid, the forces seized 11 rifle manufacturing tools and machines, gun parts, and various weapon-making materials. The recovered items included one BGL rocket launcher, six BGL launchers, 12 rifles, three single-shot rifles, two barrels, one hand-operated machine set, 17 wire tables, one axe, five iron pipes, and two gear units, among other equipment. Sukma Superintendent of Police confirmed that the Maoists had set up the facility to strengthen their armed capabilities and launch attacks on security personnel. The official added that the timely action foiled their plans. Security forces have intensified combing operations in the region following the discovery, and further investigation is underway.