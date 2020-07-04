Baripada: Raruan police recovered a Maoist poster from Baria village under Sukruli block in Mayurbhanj district Friday afternoon. The villagers are in panic as Maoists have demanded Rs 10 lakh from them and threatened all villagers to vacate otherwise.

Local police have started investigations to ascertain if the poster was ade by Maoists or not. The poster is written in red ink on a white paper which was affixed on a private wall here two days ago.

The inscriptions on the poster read, “Our target and our work is our God. We always stick to our words. We have already entered into Baria village. Our condition is that the villagers would either have to pay us extortion money or to vacate their respective houses.”

“Moreover, villagers may give us 100 quintals of rice instead by July 2. If they forget to do so, we will create havoc in Baria very soon,” the suspected Maoist poster read.

“As two days have already passed, we apprehend danger at any time. We appeal to Mayurbhanj district administration for immediate help as lives and properties of our family members are at stake,” the Baria villagers screamingly expressed with tears in their eyes.

Reacting to this, Raruan police station IIC Dibyakanti Lakra said, “We have already started investigation on this. Presence of Maoists in Baria village has not yet been ascertained.”

PNN