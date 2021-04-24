‘Innovation’ is the fuel that keeps the modern world running. There is no sector in the economy which can flourish if it doesn’t keep itself updated on the latest developments.

If it fails to do so, it is only a matter of time till it is driven to the point of extinction by its competitors. In an economy which is reeling from the effects of depression caused by the pandemic, small businesses are desperate for any tool which would help them survive.

The arrival of Marg Books is the event that will change the rules of the game for retailers in this digital age.

Thakur Anup Singh, Founder &CMD of Marg ERP Ltd., has declared that coronavirus will not be allowed to become an obstacle for businesses to prosper and Marg is willing to shoulder the responsibility in ensuring that this happens. The research team at Marg has been working tirelessly since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic to create software which can be easily operated online and would simplify accounting, inventory, digital payments in addition to providing delivery services and calculating the tax returns owed by businesses.

Marg Books is an innovation and has been launched after truly catching the pulse of the market to serve the needs of its customers¾discarding a standardized accounting format and tailored to the particularities of the business for which it will be used. It will bring down logistics costs, minimize if not altogether remove human error, plug monetary leakages that take place either due to corruption or inefficiency invariably reducing the infrastructure and time costs.

Its bank-to-bank payment system which connects customers with around 140 banks where payments can be accepted or sent without the hassle of logging into the bank portal provides its users flexibility.

Marg Books reduces the process of bank reconciliation from being an excruciatingly time-consuming process to a simple task.In a time when social distancing has become the new normal Marg Books has come to the rescue. With 21 years of experience and acceptance of over 10 lakh customers, Marg Books has become the symbol for computerization of accounting practices.

One can access Marg Books online via any device (mobile, laptop, tablet or a personal computer) and it enables a work-from-home option for users, making Marg Books a sure defense against Covid-19. In summary if you are looking for a next generation, online accounting software which has GST billing features with multi-payment mode and is mobile based, you don’t have to look farther than Marg Books.

Its customization features enables users to create descriptive categories according to their business profiles. For example, a garment retailer can add categories like size, colour, type and price while a pharmacist can have categories of batch no. and expiry date. It provides users with cloud-based access which removes the compulsion of having an office space and using only select devices.

Their inclination for continuous evolution is reflected in the products that they have launched over the years.

MargPay, for example, will make its mark as the largest B2B payment solution once bank-to-bank logistics clear the way for digital transactions. In a period of five months it has clocked over 1.8 lakh transactions worth Rs. 225 crores. ShipOnClick pushes the horizon further of the delivery system which has acquired greater significance in the light of the ongoing pandemic and will continue to gain ground. The online revolution is not without its victims. Small retailers in India have struggled to keep up with the range of discounts that their online counterparts provide and hence have lost their customers. Marg ERP’s PassKiDukan gives these retailers a fighting chance to revive themselves where it will act as an online platform for over 70,000 chemists.

MargPayBack is another inventive scheme wherein customers will be rewarded with cash-back offers and gifts for the consistency with which they use the platform. Finally, the most important weapon in their arsenal is MargMart which will act as the equivalent of powerful search engines for retailers and put their businesses on the online map.

Furthermore, Marg has also launched EBusiness-B2B which has been providing online delivery services to over 25,000 distributors in conjunction with its e-Retail app which helps around 1.25 lakh retailers to do a business of around Rs. 2,500 crores.

Marg at present is providing its services to more than 10 lakh retailers and distributors. Its distributors help more than 60 lakh retailers who generate around 7 lakh crores bills amounting to Rs. 2,000 crores. Marg has already succeeded in capturing a lion’s share of the market (around 45%). With the launch of Marg Books it has aimed at occupying atleast 30% of the market. The founders of Marg are confident of achieving this target as their 850 partners, thousands of employees and over a thousand members are relentless pursuing this goal.

As Marg kick-starts a business revolution young entrepreneurs must cease this opportunity.