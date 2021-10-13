Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) Wednesday opened on a positive during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,619.91 points and touched a high of 60,621.72 points. The Sensex touched a low of 60,452.29 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 60,284.31 points.

The Sensex is trading at 60,522.68 points, up by 249.67 points or 0.41 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at lower note at 18,097.85 points after closing at 17,991.95 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,066.10 points in the morning.