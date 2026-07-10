Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent higher Friday, taking their winning run to the second day, helped by a rally in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Easing crude oil prices and buying in IT stocks after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter also propelled the rally in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 77,569.39. During the day, it soared 900.41 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 77,642.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 244.10 points, or 1.02 per cent, to end at 24,206.90.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the major winners.

TCS ended 1 per cent higher after the country’s largest IT services company Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

The laggards from the blue-chip pack were Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Trent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.30 per cent to USD 76.07 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

US markets ended higher Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 532.86 crore Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 238.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 76,741.82. The Nifty went up by 80.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,962.80.