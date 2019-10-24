Marriage is an association that existed since the earliest times and has great importance on human life and society. Marriage as a term is a continuous union of a man and a woman as husband and wife under all kinds of conditions in life.

Marriage traditions across the globe differ from place to place. While many of it might sound weird and funny, still it will continue as their ancestors followed it.

However, it might sound ridiculous to the outside world that they stick to the age-old traditions to keep their forefather’s traditions alive.

One such bizarre traditional wedding is seen in Africa. In some village of Africa, the newlywed couple is accompanied by the bride mother on the first night after marriage.

Yes, you read that right! A woman accompanies so that she can educate them on how to spend their first night. It is quite weird that they follow this even now.

Normally it is always a village elder sometimes it can be bride’s mother. Even as the world is fast progressing due to the advancement in science and technology, people here still believe in the old-age tradition.

At a time when people are taking up live-in relationships, the age old tradition might sound a bit weird for some, but the Africans take it as those are traditions of their forefathers.