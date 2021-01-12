Bhadrak: The body of a woman, who had gone missing since Monday evening, was found lying in a pool of blood along the road at Nuapokhari village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Radharani Mohanty.

Sources said, it was some local residents that first spotted the body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed Bhandaripokhari police station. Later, a team from the police station reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Registering a case the police have launched an investigation into the case. As per the preliminary investigation, the needle of suspicion points towards the deceased’s husband since he is absconding.

While some neighbours suspect the deceased’s husband to have murdered the woman over some family dispute, the police said it was too early to comment and things will clear once the investigation ends.

PNN