Bhubaneswar: In a major push to improve child nutrition, curb anaemia and prevent intestinal worm infections, the state government will roll out National Deworming Day (NDD) February 10 alongside the Vitamin A Supplementation (VAS) programme across the state.

The Health and Family Welfare department, with technical support from Unicef, will implement the drive, targeting over 1.7 crore beneficiaries in one of the state’s largest public health campaigns. As part of an integrated disease-prevention strategy, the campaign will run alongside the Lymphatic Filariasis–Mass Drug Administration (LF-MDA) programme in select districts to curb transmission and eliminate the disease.

The LF-MDA drive will cover seven implementation units across five districts—Bargarh, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Jajpur—where children up to 12 years will also receive deworming medication under the combined campaign.

Under the programme, Albendazole tablets will be administered to more than 1.59 crore children aged 1–19 years, along with over 19 lakh women of reproductive age (20–24 years) across all 30 districts of Odisha. The biannual Vitamin A Supplementation programme will reach an estimated 32 lakh children aged 9 to 60 months, aimed at boosting immunity and reducing child mortality and morbidity.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Family Welfare Shakti Prakash Mishra said National Deworming Day is a critical public health intervention that protects children from parasitic infections and helps address anaemia among young women. “Regular deworming supports better nutrition, healthier growth and improved school participation, contributing to long-term development,” he said.

Nutrition Specialist at Unicef Odisha Sourav Bhattacharjee highlighted the benefits of integration, noting that combining deworming with Vitamin A supplementation allows families to access multiple essential health services through a single platform.

The large-scale campaign will be conducted through government, government-aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres.