New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Gandhi Nagar market in the national capital Tuesday. A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There were no reports of any injury yet, fire officials said.

According to a senior official, they received a call around 7.43 am. The blaze was reported at a garment shop in lane number 2 of the Gandhi Nagar market.

“Initially 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, after seeing the intensity of the blaze, we had to press another 11 fire tenders,” the fire official said.

The fire is yet to be brought under control and its cause yet to be ascertained.

(Updates awaited)