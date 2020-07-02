Berhampur: Restrictions triggered by the spread of coronavirus have gone for a toss as people in Silk City rushed to stock up essentials with the lifting of the four-day shutdown, Wednesday.

All market places in the city witnessed unprecedented crowds with people resorting to panic buying violating social distancing guidelines imposed by the Centre and the state government.

The fact that the district has turned out to be a Covid hotspot in the country seemed no worry for locals. Apprehending further spread of the disease, the district administration had imposed a complete shutdown in the city for four days starting from Saturday.

People were seen crowding various markets, vending zones, grocery stores, fruits shops, garment stores. Shops selling sports items and books also witnessed unprecedented crowds. Temples were seen opened with people crowding outside violating social distancing norms on the occasion of ‘Bada Ekadashi’ and Bahuda Yatra.

The District Collector has repeatedly warned the shopkeepers to abide by the curbs and implement six conditions as advised by it. However, none seems to be adhering to the rules.

The number of Covid positives in the Silk City is increasing every day. People testing positive for the virus have been identified from 35 areas under the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Moreover, six localities have been declared containment zones while corona warriors like doctors, nurses, health workers, police and common people have tested positive for the virus. This has spread a fear of community transmission in the city and the district.

Meanwhile, 1472 persons have tested positive for the virus while 14 persons have died of the disease in the district. Observers claimed that violating guidelines would cause a further spread of the disease. The district administration and police have intensified checking and verification. However, that has failed to be of any use as people continue to violate social distancing norms and other guidelines.

